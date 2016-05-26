Disney Dollars' discontinuation this week's top post
- Published: May 26, 2016, 9 AM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Coins of Jamaica honor reggae musician Robert 'Bob' Marley: Described as a “black Bob Dylan” in a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame biographical sketch, Robert “Bob” Marley developed and spread the popularity of reggae beyond Jamaica to the world.
4. Nobody has a crystal ball: Monday Morning Brief, May 23: While the U.S. Mint reconciles how it will dispose of more than 6,200 2016-W Winged Liberty Head Centennial gold dimes in its inventory from canceled orders and returns, some are already looking ahead to the looming sale of the 2016-W Standing Liberty Centennial gold quarter dollar.
3. Paper money changes great, but let's now turn to our coins: The Memory Bank: Beth Deisher has long held the view that our coins are our nation’s calling cards to the world, and that they should honor men and women who have played a role in our nation’s development or depict events that speak to our shared values and ideals.
2. United States Mint experiments with different finishes on coins: The Mint’s extensive experimentation over the past decade with coin finishes — sometimes using multiple finishes on one or both sides of the same coin — has factored into some individual coins’ appreciation in value (or lack thereof).
1. Disney Dollars series discontinued May 14 as digital money use rises: The Disney notes became a collectible soon after they became a currency, and PCGS Currency has graded more than 20,000 Disney Dollars in the past few years.
Connect with Coin World:
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction