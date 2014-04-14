Dinner incentive for membership, fractional exhibit

A free dinner is being offering as an incentive for members to place an exhibit on a postage/fractional currency theme during the June 12 to 15 International Paper Money Show in Memphis, Tenn.

The Fractional Currency Collectors Board will pay for a dinner for every FCCB member who submits an exhibit. The meal will be provided this year at the FCCB’s dinner meeting June 13 at the Spaghetti Warehouse restaurant in Memphis.

May 12 is the deadline to submit applications to enter an exhibit application. For an application, contact Mart Delger, Exhibit Chairman, 9677 Paw Paw Lake Drive, Mattawan, MI 49071, or telephone him at 269-668-4234.

Requests for an application can also be made by emailing Robert Moon at robertmoon@aol.com.

Annual dues are $20 for a new member to receive the club’s quarterly newsletter and a copy of the “Simplified Edition” of the Encyclopedia of United States Fractional and Postage Currency by Milton Friedberg.

Dues cost $30 for a new member who wants to receive the club newsletter; a copy of the “Simplified Edition” of the Encyclopedia and a copy of the full Encyclopedia of United States Fractional and Postage Currency by Milton Friedberg.

Send a check for membership dues made out to FCCB to membership chairman Bill Brandimore: FCCB, c/o Bill Brandimore, 601 Fifth St., Wausau, WI 54401.