Depictions of wheat on 19th century checks focus of

In a continuing series about farm crop depictions, depiction of wheat on checks in the 19th century is the focus of the installment by Bob Hobertz published in the July-September issue of The Journal of the American Society of Check Collectors.

Vignettes of women holding wheat or near a wheat harvest can frequently be found as illustrations on checks from the 1800s. Often vignettes depict Ceres, the Roman goddess of agriculture. Some of the depictions also feature Ceres-like female allegorical figures holding a scythe, wearing a flowered tiara, or holding or standing near a cornucopia.

In other journal articles, James Adams writes about a check from the Imperial Bank of Canada, and Lynman Hensley offers information about a 19th century check used to pay taxes with a postage stamp pinned to the check. David McHugh concludes his series on Nevada revenue-stamped checks, drafts and certificates of deposition from 1862 to 1902. Bob Hohertz writes about inverted revenue stamps on checks. Peter Robin continues his survey on checks drawn on Pennsylvania banks.

For more information about the society, contact the American Society of Check Collectors, Box 808, Northfield, MN 55057-0808, or visit its website at www.ascheckcollectors.org. ¦