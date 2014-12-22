Depiction of Dr. Who voted by children for future British notes

Who should be on future redesign of Bank of England notes?

Dr. Who, according to a nationwide poll of children ages 7 to 16, conducted by the Yorkshire Building Society, the second largest financial institiution of its kind in the UK.

Out of 2,000 children who answered, the Time Lord was the overwhelming favorite with one in six children (17 percent) selecting him, according to survey results.

Unfortunately Bank of England regulations prohibit fictional characters like the time-travelling alien Dr. Who.

However, polling showed that following closely behind Dr. Who, at 10 percent of respondents, were depictions of students’ parents; then X Factor judge Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, members of the One Direction band and footballer Wayne Rooney. Other answers given included Radio 1 breakfast DJ Nick Grimshaw, Winston Churchill, Stephen Hawking and Sherlock Holmes.

