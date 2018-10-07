De La Rue's new Ignite system combines two distinct anti-counterfeiting technologies. One consists of layers of color-shifting material and the other has “optical microstructures.” Together they create distinct effects of color and movement.

At the fourth Mint and Print Conference, held from Sept. 24 to 29 in Beirut, Lebanon, De La Rue introduced a next-generation liquid crystal security thread it calls Ignite.

The fourth Mint and Print Conference was held from Sept. 24 to 29 in Beirut, Lebanon. The international conference on bank note and coin production offers representatives of central banks a chance meet with paper mills, mints and printing and processing companies.

The event was organized by Bank of Lebanon’s Cash Operations Department and included 25 presentations.

One of them, by De La Rue, took the opportunity to introduce a next-generation liquid crystal security thread it calls Ignite, and which it says in a press release, “pushes the boundaries of banknote design.”

It is a combination of two distinct anti-counterfeiting technologies. One consists of layers of color-shifting material and the other has “optical microstructures.” The two combine to create distinct effects of color and movement that market testing showed are easily identified by consumers.

It is available in six different patterns and three color-shifting options. De La Rue says it can also be customized to display individualized content.

