De La Rue debuts new measures to protect notes

Bank note printer De La Rue said on Dec. 15 that it has developed a completely new class of currency security, called Nexus, and that it was used for the first time on the just-issued notes from the Qatar Central Bank.

Bank note printer De La Rue said on Dec. 15 that it has developed a completely new class of currency security, and that it was used for the first time on the just-issued notes from the Qatar Central Bank.

It is called Nexus, an embedded stripe intended for use on mid- to high denomination issues. It is 18 millimeters wide and embedded in the printing material during the manufacturing process. It has a full height window available in three colors, blue, red, and purple, and, the company says, “provides a very large surface area populated with bright colors, dynamic imagery and engaging micro-optic effects.”

De La Rue claims its unique manufacturing process provides a very wide stripe that is fully embedded into the substrate with an extremely flat shape. This allows for a combination of security, extreme durability, and a large surface as a platform for customized thread designs and large high-resolution images, the firm said.

Nexus is being touted as “step change in embedded and micro-optic security features.” It amplifies the trend for larger eye-catching features and is being called the first of the next generation of features and effects from the English company that is the world’s largest private banknote printer. De La Rue names as clients half of all central banks and currency issuing authorities around the world.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter