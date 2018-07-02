The Czech Republic has issued a 90-crown commemorative certificate/bank note to mark the 90th anniversary of the start of the State Printing Works of Securities’ operations, featuring a portrait of painter Max Švabinský.

The current valid Czech bank notes are the 100-, 200-, 500-, 1,000-, 2,000-, and 5,000-koruna denominations, so some heads may have turned when the country’s State Printing Works of Securities (Státní tiskárna cenin) announced on its website a commemorative 90-crown note.

The agency explained that it is actually a commemorative certificate in the form of a bank note, issued to mark the 90th anniversary of the start of the institution’s operations. Even though it has no legal standing, it is an appealing synthesis of traditional Czech bank note engraving and modern digital technology.

The document features a profile of the bust of the academic painter Professor Max Švabinský, who, a statement says, “memorably influenced the prestige of Czech banknotes.”

It also includes the artist’s favorite theme of butterflies, in combination with a vignette from Czechoslovakia’s 1,000-koruna note of 1934.

These old elements are combined with a demonstration of modern security technology features. Two of them are from the Louisenthal subsidiary of the German company Giesecke & Devrient, a major paper and security provider for over 100 countries.

The first is Varifeye, a color-changing foil, showing a golden metallic butterfly formed by hologram and micro-mirror elements. Another is the Galaxy security thread that uses a tilting effect to show different elements and colors. The certificate also uses micro text to form the face of a young woman. There are 36 protective elements in total, some visible to the naked eye, others only detectable by laboratory methods and resources.

The note was available to collectors only at the retail stores of the Czech Mint as of June 1; it was not offered online.

