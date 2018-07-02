Czech Republic releases 2022 commemorative bank note

The second of three Czech Republic commemorative 100-koruna bank notes is being released by the Czech National Bank in March. It depicts Karel Engliš, who is also depicted on a Czech coin.

The series is being issued to mark the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Czechoslovakian koruna. The first of the series was also the nation’s first-ever commemorative note, which was issued in 2019 with a portrait of Alois Rašín, one of Czechoslovakia’s founders and its first minister of finance. The new 100-koruna note features Karel Engliš (1880 to 1961), an economist and political scientist who is called the most important financier of the First Republic.

The brownish-yellow, 194- by 84-millimeter note is on a paper substrate and is designed by Eva Haskova, who also designed the first note in the series and is well-known as a book illustrator and designer of Czech postage stamps. The edition is limited to 20,000 pieces, each in a thematic blister package. One Czech dealer website already is offering it for 1,300 korun.

Engliš, a teacher, became the first rector of Masaryk University, where he founded the influential Brno School of Economics. He was neither left nor right politically. He was instrumental in the establishment of the National Bank of Czechoslovakia as the sole money-issuing bank, and was able to stabilize the national currency. He managed the exchange rate for two decades and instituted a comprehensive tax reform.

He was also the subject of a 20-koruna coin in 2019.

