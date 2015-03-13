Czech National Bank note series to be expanded in 2022

The Czech National Bank will issue in the first half of 2022 the second of three commemorative bank notes devoted to Czech economists. The notes’ theme is “Building the Czechoslovak Currency.” The 100-korun note, the bank announced Oct. 8, will have a portrait of the First Republic’s minister of finance, Karel Engliš.

The first note was issued in 2019 with the portrait of Alois Rašín, the first Czechoslovak minister of finance.

The 100-korun note, the bank announced Oct. 8, will have a portrait of the First Republic’s minister of finance, Karel Engliš, who was also a governor of the Czechoslovak National Bank from 1934 to 1938. Engliš worked closely with Rašín on the currency in the years after World War I. The First Republic existed from 1918 until the country was overrun by the Nazis in 1938.

The third note will be issued in 2026 on the centennial of the National Bank. This issue will have the portrait of Vilém Pospíšil, the first governor of the National Bank of Czechoslovakia, after it was established. All three notes are designed by the academic painter Eva Hašková, in an effort to maintain artistic and technical uniformity.

The 194- by 84-millimeter notes are printed on natural-colored paper with variable ink, a pair of watermarks, and a windowed security thread. The issue limit is 20,000 for each.

All three men are featured on a trio of 2019 brass-plated steel 20-korun coins.

