Government officials gathered Aug. 28 for an official kickoff of 50th anniversary celebrations in Papua New Guinea.

Elizabeth Genia, governor of the Bank of Papua New Guinea, officially kicked off the nation’s 50th anniversary, which will see commemorative currency in the days ahead. The campaign was formally announced earlier this year.

“As we begin our nation’s 50th anniversary celebrations, we gather to mark two great milestones: fifty years of Independence and fifty years of our own currency,” said Genia. “Fifty years ago, our leaders knew that Independence was about more than politics. It was about identity. It was a declaration. The launch of our own currency sent a powerful message: “We are One Nation. We control our future. We are One People — with One Destiny

“At first, people were cautious. Some industry groups, particularly in the agriculture sector, were very keen for Australian dollars to remain. Today, the Kina and Toea,” she said, are “trusted across our nation. Fifty years ago, the notes and coins represented the first heart beats of our nation. Today, they are the backbone of our nation’s economy.

“The 50 Kina note we launch today carries Parliament House and continues to honour the Grand Chief, Sir Michael Somare — with the golden 50th anniversary emblem shining proudly, and the Raggiana Bird-of-Paradise taking flight as we look forward.”

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Genia announced that the bank will release a new 100-kina note carrying the image of Sir Julius Chan, considered a fitting and enduring recognition of a statesman who presented the currency at Independence, and whose leadership helped shape the foundations of the nation.

“But commemorations are not only about looking back — they are just as importantly about looking forward. As we look to the next fifty years, the Bank of Papua New Guinea stands firm in its responsibility.”

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