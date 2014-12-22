Cuban-related stocks and bonds offered by LaBarre Galleries

George H. LaBarre Galleries Inc. is offering a number of Cuban stocks, bonds and currency, according to a news release from the firm.

A Cuban Dominican Sugar Corporation stock certificate dated Oct. 28, 1929, the day before the stock market crashed, is priced at $45. The American Bank Note Company printed the certificate. The Cuban Dominican Sugar Corporation had an office in New York City, N.Y., at 25 Broadway, according to the certificate.

A 1916 $1,000 six percent gold specimen bond for the Cuba Northern Railways Company with two full pages of coupons is priced at $150. The bond is in excellent condition, according to the news release.

For more information about other Cuban-related items, visit the LaBarre website, telephone the company at 800-717-9529, send an email, or write to George H. LaBarre Galleries, Inc., Box 746, Hollis, NH 03049.

More from CoinWorld.com:

U.S. Mint moves deadline for ordering 2014 commemorative coins

How can someone successfully invest in rare coins?: 7 lessons in collecting

Sold out: 2014 American $1 Coin and Currency set, with 50,000 sets reported sold

United States Mint to offer 1-ounce silver Proof 2015-W American Eagle dollar beginning Jan. 2

Carson City Mint coins unwanted when first struck but now they are wildly popular

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!