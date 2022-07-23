Crane Currency reveals new bank note security thread

Crane Currency revealed a micro-optic security thread for bank notes on March 14 that it says brings high-contrast color movement to a new level and released a new house note with the feature.

Crane Currency announced a micro-optic security thread for bank notes on March 14 that it says brings high-contrast color movement to a new level.

To showcase the new feature and its RAPID Vision technology, the company revealed a new house note the same day that it calls “Intelligent Evolution.” The surprising subject of the note is a giant Pacific octopus. Crane explains that its presence on the note speaks to purposive beauty and adaptation.

The theory of evolution is the idea behind the concept. Crane explains that the theory dictates that DNA providing the best survival attributes are copied and passed to the next generation creating stronger more adaptive species. “The octopus does not care about such theories but is one of world’s best examples of intelligent evolution. With its origins as a simple clam, octopuses have evolved into one of Earth’s most specialized and intelligent creatures.”

RAPID Vision has evolved in a similar way, Crane says, while claiming that the technology’s new features have not been copied from older generations of security threads, but that intelligent evolution is brand new, creating stronger and better security.

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RAPID Vision is described as able to change appearance with intelligent color movement effects that offer the highest protection against counterfeiters.

“Survivability in nature as in security is dependent on evolution and adaptation to change,” remarked Karin Mörck-Hamilton, head of global design at Crane Currency. Mörck-Hamilton unveiled the house note and RAPID Vision at the company’s facility in Malta, at an event attended by approximately 50 central banks, bank note printing works, scientists, and industry experts from around the world.

Mörck-Hamilton added, “The way we use cash today has changed, even since our introduction of RAPID, but the nature of banknote security has not. We are designing secure and beautiful products that are functional, and that means staying ahead of the counterfeiter. Their tools and resources are exceeded only by their ingenuity. As a result, many security features are facing extinction, while I see RAPID Vision as an evolutionary step, ensuring survival.”

The RAPID Vision windowed security thread is 4 to 6 millimeters wide with high-speed moving color effects. According to Crane, it has real time synchronization of color and movement, which the firm says has never been seen before. Crane claims that clients can fully customize the color, movement, and graphic combinations.

It is highly durable, described as virtually impervious to soiling. It also provides high-security machine-readability.

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