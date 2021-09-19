Crane Currency promotes Motion Surface security device on notes

Crane Currency’s first polymer house note, the “Pinball Note,” features the firm’s new Motion Surface security device in a 12-millimeter-wide micro-optic stripe, a device specially designed to secure polymer bank notes.

Crane Currency is best known as the exclusive provider of the cotton-linen paper used for United States currency.

In recent years, it has branched out to become a worldwide player in the bank note printing market, not only printing, but also designing bank note security elements.

Usually these security elements are designed to be used either on paper or on polymer, but not often both. During May’s Global Currency Forum, the company revealed that its Motion Surface micro-optics is now available for all bank note substrates, including polymer.

The company promotes Motion Surface’s record in protecting some of the world’s most valuable bank notes, and claims that it is scientifically proven to enable bank notes to be authenticated by the public’s untrained eye within a fraction of a second. The new Motion Surface on polymer, it says, “underscores Crane’s commitment to customer choice.”

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The new Motion Surface was introduced on the “Pinball Note,” Crane Currency’s first polymer house note, a note the company says brings new security possibilities to polymer, since the number of security features for polymer bank notes has always been limited.

Crane explained in a June 14 press release that printing white ink on plastic is becoming easier, and social media makes it possible for counterfeiters to easily acquire highly deceptive diffractive and iridescent features. Crane’s micro-optics engineered for polymer get ahead of these “fast-emerging threats.”

According to Crane, the new Motion Surface secures bank notes with custom visual effects that communicate authenticity and simplify public education. Crane even says that it will make bank note validation easy and fun with effects that promote interaction and curiosity.

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing, the Treasury agency that prints Federal Reserve notes, says that it does not rely on Crane to develop the security devices on United States currency, but that it is done in house by the BEP itself.

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