‘Cooked’ note of Thailand crisped, not Crisp Uncirculated

A woman in Thailand took to social media for advice on exchanging a 20-baht note that she accidentally cooked in a frying pan of hot oil.

Bank notes are for spending, not cooking. Khaosod, a national Bangkok newspaper reported in mid-October that a Thai woman learned that the hard way when she accidentally dropped a polymer 20-baht note (worth about U.S. 55 cents) into a frying pan of hot oil, a standard method of cooking Thai food.

The world at large found out about it after a Twitter user posted a photo of the shriveled note on social media. The woman had posted to a life and family problems consultation group a question: “I’m asking for knowledge. The 20-baht note shrunk to a tiny size, but the components of the note are still intact. … The numbers are complete, but the condition of the note is warped and crispy. If I exchange it at the bank, will they accept it? If the same accident happens with 500- or 1,000-baht notes, I won’t be able to handle it.”

The note was described as having the crispiness of a well-fried rice cracker.

She was in luck. The Bank of Thailand says that its bank notes that have more than three-fifths of the original left and are easy to verify can be exchanged immediately at the bank, along with documents such as an identification card or bank account book.

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