Compound-interest Treasury note brings $45,000

A Series 1864 $10 compound-interest Treasury note sold for $45,000 in the Lyn Knight Currency Auctions March 8 to 10 during the 18th annual Chicago Paper Money Expo at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare in Rosemont, Ill.

The note, cataloged as Friedberg 190b Paper Money of the United States by Arthur L. and Ira S. Friedberg, is graded gem Uncirculated and was described in the auction catalog as the “finest known.”’

The total prices realized for Knight’s CPMX auction was $3.9 million. Individual prices reported here are hammer bids, which the firm publishes at its website; the firm uses a graduated scale for buyer’s fees, with fees differing based on payment methods.

Also included in the auction were more than 300 lots from the James W. “Billy” Key Collection of solid serial numbered notes, errors and type notes, including multiple complete sets of Federal Reserve notes and silver certificates bearing solid serial numbers 1s through solid 9s.

More than 200 lots from the Dr. Wallace Lee Collection of Michigan national bank notes were also offered during the auction.

For more information about the auction, email the auction firm at lyn@lynknight.com or visit the firm’s website at www.lynknight.com.

Some highlights:

Series 1963A Federal Reserve note with solid 9 serial number on the A-A block, PCGS Currency Very Choice New 64, $19,000.

Series 1985 $1 Federal Reserve note with solid 8 serial number on the F-L block, PCGS Currency Gem New 65 Premium Paper Quality, $3,200.

Series 1981 $5 Federal Reserve note with solid 1 serial number on the A-B block, PCGS Currency Gem New 65 PPQ, $2,200.

Series 1974 $20 Federal Reserve note with solid 9 serial number on the D-B block, PCGS Currency Very Choice New 64 PPQ, $20,000.

United States, Series 1953 18-subject uncut sheet of $2 United States notes autographed on the lower right-hand note by both United States Treasurer Ivy Baker Priest and Treasury Secretary G.M. Humphrey, “the top left note is serial number 2, all the other [serial numbers] end with a 2, PCGS Currency Choice New 63 PPQ, $10,800.

North Carolina $5 note dated Aug. 8, 1778, choice Uncirculated, $675.

Rhode Island 2-shilling, 6-pence note dated May 1786, PCGS Currency Superb Gem New 69 PPQ, $4,750.

Confederate States of America, April 16, 1863, $100 note, Crisp Uncirculated, $250.

Georgia, $5 bank note proof for the North Western Bank of Georgia (Ringgold), Choice Proof, $350.

$5 obsolete note for the Miner’s Bank in Dubuque, Wisconsin Territory, dated April 21, 1865, Fine, “some flaws,” $170.

Uncut sheet of $1, $2, and $3 obsolete notes printed for the Bank of Washtenaw (Ann Arbor, Mich.), “folds between the notes,” Very Fine/Extremely Fine, $450.

Series 1861 $5 demand note, F-5, PCGS Currency VF-25 Apparent, $16,000.

Series 1869 $10 United States note, F-96, PCGS Currency Gem New 65 PPQ, $8,500.

Series 1862 $50 legal tender note, F-148, PCGS Currency VF-20 Apparent, $19,000.

Series 1882 $100 gold certificate, F-1211, PCGS Currency Gem New 65 PPQ, $38,000.

Series 1902 $20 national bank note for the First National Bank of Ontonagon (Michigan), F-639, choice About Uncirculated, $17,000.

Series 1882 $10 national bank note for the First National Bank of White Pigeon (Michigan), F-484, Fine, $32,000.

Series 1902 $10 national bank note issued by the Ocean City National Bank (New Jersey), F-635, VF, $5,000.

Series 1882 $10 national bank note for the Cayuga County National Bank (Auburn, N.Y.), F-482, Fine/VF, $750.

Series 1902 $10 national bank note issued by Seventh Avenue National Bank of New York, F-633, “a sheet fold along the bottom edge,” choice AU, $950.

Series 1875 $10 national bank note issued by the Citizens National Bank of Xenia (Ohio), F-420, VF-plus, $2,000. ¦