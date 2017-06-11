The businessman John Studabaker was not related to the Indiana family that first made wagons and later automobiles though their names were similar.

Did a company that became a carmaker issue scrip notes?

A businessman named John Studabaker issued scrip notes in Bluffton, Ind., during the mid-19th century, about the same time that the Studebaker family was making wagons in nearby South Bend.

Wendell Wolka reveals in his “Collecting Paper” company whether a connection existed between the scrip issuer and the future automaker.

Surprising twist for an 1878-S Morgan dollar die marriage

John Roberts, writing in his “About VAMs” column, discusses the VAM-1i die marriage of the 1878-S Morgan dollar, a variety discovered only about 10 years ago.

“The obverse die held a surprise that wasn’t initially recognized,” Roberts writes, adding “It’s actually still not part of the official listing.” What is the surprise?

Go in a different direction when collecting

“The usual route into coin collecting follows a hope to make money by investing,” writes Q. David Bowers in “The Joys of Collecting” column. That route can disappoint, he states.

“Instead, follow the road not often taken. Think for yourself. Go slowly,” he writes. By reading and learning, a collector who buys intelligently can profit over time.

John J. Pittman was a master of gathering knowledge

When Beth Deisher became editor of Coin World, she soon met master collector John J. Pittman, one of the hobby’s most prominent leaders. She would be amazed at his ability to recall minute details of what he had learned over the years.

“John J. Pittman … was one of the most widely read numismatists I have ever known and he possessed an amazing ability to recall virtually everything he read and the details of every coin he personally inspected,” she writes in “From the Memory Bank.”

