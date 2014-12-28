Colombia to honor author Marques on future bank note
- Published: Dec 28, 2014, 5 AM
Colombia will honor the late author Gabriel Garcia Marquez on a future bank note.
On Dec. 17, 2014, the Colombian House of Representatives approved legislation directing the central bank to print notes featuring Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s portrait. The legislation did not stipulate which denomination nor when the notes would be issued for circulation.
The author, who died at the age of 87 on April 17, 2014, was known for his “magical realism” style of writing. He wrote One Hundred Years of Solitude and other novels.
He was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1982 for his novels and short stories.
He is considered to be Colombia’s most famous writer but he lived much of his life in Mexico, where he died.
