Colombia to honor author Marques on future bank note

A portrait of Colombia's most famous author, Gabriel Garcia Marquez, will be used on a future bank note. The author died at the age of 87 in April 2014.

Colombia will honor the late author Gabriel Garcia Marquez on a future bank note.

On Dec. 17, 2014, the Colombian House of Representatives approved legislation directing the central bank to print notes featuring Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s portrait. The legislation did not stipulate which denomination nor when the notes would be issued for circulation.

The author, who died at the age of 87 on April 17, 2014, was known for his “magical realism” style of writing. He wrote One Hundred Years of Solitude and other novels.

He was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1982 for his novels and short stories.

He is considered to be Colombia’s most famous writer but he lived much of his life in Mexico, where he died.

Check out other recent paper money posts:

Canadians urged to submit design ideas for special polymer 2017 commemorative note

Seven Bhutan specimen notes sell for £1,900 ($2,982 US) in Spink Dec. 9, 2014, auction

Series 1977A $5 FRN with mismatched serial numbers sells for more than $1,000

More from CoinWorld.com:

When are they going to open the Boston time capsule and see what's inside?

United States Mint to offer 1-ounce silver Proof 2015-W American Eagle dollar beginning Jan. 2

U.S. Trade dollar series remains one of the most heavily counterfeited among U.S. coins

Carson City Mint coins unwanted when first struck but now they are wildly popular

How can someone successfully invest in rare coins?: 7 lessons in collecting

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!