Collectors make doubled die finds on Lincoln cents

Strong extra thickness to the date and LIBERTY is found on a 2014 Lincoln cent from Louis Nett.

Mr. O’Connell also submitted this 1984-D Lincoln cent with nice doubling to the date and lower right side of the bust.

This 1982 Lincoln cent from Sean O’Connell shows strong doubling to LIBERTY and IN GOD WE TRUST.

Varieties Notebook column from July 20, 2015, issue of Coin World:

Daniel Ksycki starts us off with a 1960-D/D Lincoln cent that shows a very strong repunched Mint mark. Prior to 1990, the Mint mark was hand punched into the working die with a hand-held punch and a mallet. It usually required more than one tap of the mallet to leave a satisfactory impression of the Mint mark in the working die. If the punch moved slightly between taps of the mallet, a doubled Mint mark resulted.

Ksycki’s coin shows a bold secondary Mint mark east of the primary D Mint mark punch. I list it as 1960-D 1¢ WRPM-006 while the Combined Organizations of Numismatic Error Collectors of America lists it as RPM #23. Coppercoins identifies it as 1960D-1MM-023.

A 1982 Lincoln cent with a strong doubled die obverse was submitted by Sean O’Connell. A strong clockwise spread shows on LIBERTY and IN GOD WE TRUST. I list it as 1982 1¢ WDDO-002, Coppercoins as 1982P-1DO-002, and CONECA as 1-O-V. This one was deemed worthy enough to be illustrated in The Cherrypickers’ Guide to Rare Die Varieties where it is identified as FS-01-1982-101 (034.5).

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Retry

O’Connell also submitted a 1984-D Lincoln cent with a nice obverse doubled die. A strong spread toward the center shows on the date and the right half of the bottom of the bust. A closer spread shows on IN GOD WE TRUST while extra thickness shows on LIBERTY. It is in my files as 1984-D 1¢ WDDO-001, in Coppercoins as 1984D-1DO-002, in CONECA as 1-O-II+VI, and in Cherrypickers’ Guide as FS-01-1984D-101 (039).

Louis Nett’s 2014 Lincoln cent sports a very nice doubled die obverse. Very strong extra thickness shows on the letters of LIBERTY and the date. Light extra thickness shows on IN GOD WE TRUST. I list this one as 2014 1¢ WDDO-003.