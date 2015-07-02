Collectors make doubled die finds on Lincoln cents
- Published: Jul 2, 2015, 6 AM
Varieties Notebook column from July 20, 2015, issue of Coin World:
Daniel Ksycki starts us off with a 1960-D/D Lincoln cent that shows a very strong repunched Mint mark. Prior to 1990, the Mint mark was hand punched into the working die with a hand-held punch and a mallet. It usually required more than one tap of the mallet to leave a satisfactory impression of the Mint mark in the working die. If the punch moved slightly between taps of the mallet, a doubled Mint mark resulted.
Ksycki’s coin shows a bold secondary Mint mark east of the primary D Mint mark punch. I list it as 1960-D 1¢ WRPM-006 while the Combined Organizations of Numismatic Error Collectors of America lists it as RPM #23. Coppercoins identifies it as 1960D-1MM-023.
A 1982 Lincoln cent with a strong doubled die obverse was submitted by Sean O’Connell. A strong clockwise spread shows on LIBERTY and IN GOD WE TRUST. I list it as 1982 1¢ WDDO-002, Coppercoins as 1982P-1DO-002, and CONECA as 1-O-V. This one was deemed worthy enough to be illustrated in The Cherrypickers’ Guide to Rare Die Varieties where it is identified as FS-01-1982-101 (034.5).
O’Connell also submitted a 1984-D Lincoln cent with a nice obverse doubled die. A strong spread toward the center shows on the date and the right half of the bottom of the bust. A closer spread shows on IN GOD WE TRUST while extra thickness shows on LIBERTY. It is in my files as 1984-D 1¢ WDDO-001, in Coppercoins as 1984D-1DO-002, in CONECA as 1-O-II+VI, and in Cherrypickers’ Guide as FS-01-1984D-101 (039).
Louis Nett’s 2014 Lincoln cent sports a very nice doubled die obverse. Very strong extra thickness shows on the letters of LIBERTY and the date. Light extra thickness shows on IN GOD WE TRUST. I list this one as 2014 1¢ WDDO-003.
