Active collector participation was the hallmark of the World Paper Money segment at the Lyn Knight Auctions sale in Kansas City, Missouri, on June 7.

The fact that the auction was held in conjunction with the International Paper Money Show assured that the live audience would have an international and professional flavor. But Joel Shafer, who runs world currency for the firm, said the auction was best characterized as a trifecta of active collector participation — live, by mail-bid, and over the internet.

“Among the lots that performed best,” Shafer said, “were ones that we either have never had before or have not seen in a long time. And most of these went to the ultimate collector instead of to a dealer.”

Overall, Shafer indicated, British Commonwealth notes from Jamaica, Bermuda, British Honduras, and British Guiana issued under King George VI performed exceptionally well. One British Guiana $20 specimen note dated 1.1.1942 in Extremely Fine condition and estimated at $7,500 to $12,000, sold for $27,600.

Inside Coin World: Mint’s heritage assets are slowly coming to light Some of the U.S. Mint’s greatest treasures, its “heritage assets,” are slowly coming out of the vaults and into the open for collectors to marvel over.

Another George VI Commonwealth issue, an undated Reserve Bank of India 1,000 rupees issued for Burma in 1939, also far exceeded its $5,000-$10,000 estimate despite being graded only very good to fine with holes, nicks, and tears. At $38,400, it was the top note in the sale.

The auction resulted in more than a dozen five-figure prices when the 20 percent buyer’s fee is included. They spanned the globe. Three were Third Republic issues from the Banque de France. Others represented Panama, Russia, Canada, Egypt, Denmark and Greenland.

