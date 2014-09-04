California national bank notes sells for more than $300,000
- Published: Sep 4, 2014, 12 PM
The First National Gold Bank of Stockton California Collection of National Bank Notes realized $339,300 including the buyer’s fee Aug. 31 in an auction conducted by Bonhams at its Los Angeles office.
The entire collection had a pre-sale estimate of $120,000 to $150,000.
The collection included a discovery Series 1873 $10 national gold bank note for the First National Gold Bank of Stockton (California).
The newly discovered national gold bank note, Friedberg 1146 as cataloged in Paper Money of the United States by Arthur L. and Ira S. Friedberg, bears serial number 1.
Not only were the notes payable in gold coin, they were printed on yellow-tinted paper, and they feature a group of U.S. gold coins in a vignette on the back of the notes, a design unique to these gold notes.
Also included in the collection were Series 1929 $10, $20 and $50 notes issued by the First National Bank of Stockton, all bearing serial number A0 000 01A; and a Series 1882 $10 Value Back note issued by the First National Bank of Stockton.
For more information about the auction, visit the Bonhams website.
