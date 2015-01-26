You bought it: 'Absolutely beautiful' 1868 Indian Head cent

A 2015 American Eagle silver bullion coin was among the recent purchases by Coin World Facebook followers.

As part of our continued conversation with our readers, we like to ask Coin World Facebook fans to share about the numismatic acquisitions they've made recently.

Below are the recent purchases and discoveries our fans told us about on Facebook along with the reasoning behind the buys and finds:

Ken Lemke : "1941 D Mercury dime MS 66 awesome toning."

David Hollister : "I bought Anthony Swiatek's new commem book!"

Chris McDaniel : "Obsolete paper money from New Orleans"

Joseph Corsitto : "14&15 silver eagles."

Nancie Maslanik : "A few 1970 S Lincoln cent small dates and 2 blank planchets"

Tim Curtsinger : "1914 wheat 1958 wheat"

Jack Kennedy : "Barr star"

Stephen D. Sutherland : "2015 Proof 70 ASE NGC-1879-S-PCGS MS 64 Morgan Beautifully toned"

Phil N. Molé : "Found a 1941-S Mercury dime in a dime roll."

: "Found a 1941-S Mercury dime in a dime roll." Richie Stinchcomb: "1903-O Morgan $1 PCGS MS64 with beautiful blue toning. 1909VDB Lincoln Cent NGC MS64RD. Assorted silver bullion and some modern toned pieces. The most interesting piece that I purchased was a raw 1868 Indian Head Cent. It came from an album and has beautiful original album toning. It is ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL!!! This coin could possibly grade MS66 or higher with PCGS. The finest 1868 Indian Head Cent ever graded by PCGS is MS66RD. This coin may get RB, but it may grade 66 or higher. Hopefully, this proves to be a unique and beneficial find."

Want us to add your weekend purchase to the list? Tell us about it in the comment section below!

