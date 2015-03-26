Paper Money

Top Chef host latest to tweet support for Women on 20s

1. Women on 20s

After Susan Sarandon's Tuesday tweet, the celebrity support for putting a woman on the $20 Federal Reserve Note keeps coming. Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi has chimed in:

Here are a few non-celebrity tweets of support: 

2. Precious metals market

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 10:32 a.m. ET Thursday:

3. Yesterday's most-viewed post

Pogue Collection total prices realized could exceed $200 million by 2017

Book value of United States Treasury-owned gold tops $11 billion

Bowers: Kennedy half dollar came along amid circulating coin shortage in U.S.

Pogue Collection total prices realized could exceed $200 million by 2017

The Investment Column: Grading the grading services and the phenomenon of stickering slabs

Market Analysis: Recent price declines make popular classic commemorative series affordable

