Top Chef host latest to tweet support for Women on 20s
- Published: Mar 26, 2015, 6 AM
1. Women on 20s
After Susan Sarandon's Tuesday tweet, the celebrity support for putting a woman on the $20 Federal Reserve Note keeps coming. Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi has chimed in:
Let's see a woman on the $20 bill! Vote for your choice at http://t.co/xOiUP6BDro #WomenOn20s @SusanSarandon pic.twitter.com/oFVZBKEC9J — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) March 25, 2015
Here are a few non-celebrity tweets of support:
Lisa the dog can't vote. But you can! #WomenOn20s http://t.co/crjPaw2mSr pic.twitter.com/ROq2oNAxZ0 — Ann Lewis Hamilton (@AnnLHamilton) March 25, 2015
#WomenOn20s I voted Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, and Alice Paul. Who will you vote for? http://t.co/1Vkd5zC53d pic.twitter.com/3oNZ3M1RPo — Amanda Hootman (@MissHootman) March 25, 2015
@SusanSarandon #WomenOn20s we need this to happen. ???? pic.twitter.com/b0e0GbqlUH — Lorna Diane (@lornasram) March 24, 2015
@SusanSarandon #WomenOn20s http://t.co/WCep97Q8XO !!!! So important- everyone cast your votes pic.twitter.com/iJQZFWaQJV — u_u (@amypoehlerr) March 24, 2015
2. Precious metals market
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 10:32 a.m. ET Thursday:
3. Yesterday's most-viewed post
Pogue Collection total prices realized could exceed $200 million by 2017
Community Comments
