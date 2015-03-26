Top Chef host latest to tweet support for Women on 20s

By Joe O'Donnell

Published: Mar 26, 2015, 6 AM

After Susan Sarandon's Tuesday tweet, the celebrity support for putting a woman on the $20 Federal Reserve Note keeps coming. Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi has chimed in:

Here are a few non-celebrity tweets of support:

#WomenOn20s I voted Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, and Alice Paul. Who will you vote for? http://t.co/1Vkd5zC53d pic.twitter.com/3oNZ3M1RPo — Amanda Hootman (@MissHootman) March 25, 2015

Community Comments

