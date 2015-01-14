A bar in England actually accepted this awful-looking counterfeit
- Published: Jan 14, 2015, 5 AM
Is this the WORST fake £20 note ever? Bar accepts photocopied note stapled together http://t.co/Hsi7CfXM7j pic.twitter.com/kZhBpk7YOH— Manchester News MEN (@MENnewsdesk) January 7, 2015
1. Faking it
On the lighter side of counterfeit news, a horribly put-together fake £20 note that can be seen in the tweet above was presented to a bar in Manchester, England.
"And incredibly," the Manchester Evening News reports, "the stapled photocopy was accepted at a licensed premises in the city centre as legal tender."
According to the Evening News, the fake is being called "probably the worst forged banknote in Manchester."
2. Breaking news this morning
"The Monnaie de Paris on Feb. 2 will issue a circulating commemorative €2 coin marking the 70th anniversary of peace after World War II."
Read Jeff Starck's full Coin World story here.
3. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 10:37 a.m. ET Wednesday:
4. What's new on CoinWorld.com?
A Morgan dollar from the Carson City Mint sold for more than double its retail value during a recent GreatCollections.com auction.
5. Yesterday's most-viewed post
