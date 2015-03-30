$1 billion worth of paper money was on display in Baltimore

1. Billion-dollar view

Ever seen a billion dollars?

If you walked by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing booth at the Whitman Coin Expo in Baltimore over the weekend, you probably did.

Ever see a billion dollars? Here's part of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing's famous display at @WhitmanExpo show pic.twitter.com/PkJPgP0bSv

"The BEP is showcasing its Billion Dollar Exhibit, which features more than $1 billion worth of rare antique currency, including sheets of $100,000 currency notes, Treasury Bonds, and Gold and Silver Certificates," a BEP press release describing the collection reads.

2. Monday Morning Brief

"On May 19, Sotheby’s and Stack’s Bowers Galleries will host the first of seven planned auctions for the D. Brent Pogue Collection in New York City. Mainstream media has picked up the story and the 650 coins in the collection could sell for more than $200 million."

Learn more in Coin World's video brief.

3. More from Whitman

Longtime Standing Liberty quarter researcher and dealer J.H. Cline, who died in January from injuries suffered in an accident, was remembered with an empty booth on the Baltimore bourse over the weekend.

4. Old Mint update

We reported last week on the City of San Francisco's decision to terminate the San Francisco Musuem and Historical Society's lease at the Old Mint.

We have published the letter describing why the decision was made.

5. Precious metals pricing



Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 10:49 a.m. ET Monday:

6. Yesterday's most-read post

San Francisco moving on from group's plan to renovate Old Mint

7. Something social