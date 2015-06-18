Paper Money

Women on 20s weighs in on $10 decision: Coin World Buzz

1. Women On 20s weighs in

Read more about a woman being put on the $10 Federal Reserve note.

2. Boston time capsule

"The Boston time capsule that caught the eye of many a historically inclined American over the winter is going back from whence it came, carrying its previous contents and a little more."

3. Joys of Collecting

Q. David Bowers continues his series on gold coins in his latest Coin World column.

4. Jackie O

The United States Mint will accept orders for the 2015 First Spouse Series half-ounce gold coins featuring Jacqueline Kennedy starting June 25 at noon EDT.

5. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 4:16 p.m. ET Thursday:

6. Hot topics

Check out the three most-read stories of the last seven days:

  1. United States Mint releases image mock-ups for 2016 gold dime, quarter dollar, half dollar
  2. 2015 Special Silver Set 'currently unavailable' from United States Mint
  3. Auto mechanic’s valuable error Chinese note draws attention years after discovery

