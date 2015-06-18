Women on 20s weighs in on $10 decision: Coin World Buzz

#womenon20s is psyched that @USTreasury will finally #breakthepaperceiling . But apparently the $10 is the new $20. Not perfect. #TheNew10

Read more about a woman being put on the $10 Federal Reserve note.

2. Boston time capsule

"The Boston time capsule that caught the eye of many a historically inclined American over the winter is going back from whence it came, carrying its previous contents and a little more."

3. Joys of Collecting

Q. David Bowers continues his series on gold coins in his latest Coin World column.

4. Jackie O

The United States Mint will accept orders for the 2015 First Spouse Series half-ounce gold coins featuring Jacqueline Kennedy starting June 25 at noon EDT.

5. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 4:16 p.m. ET Thursday:

