Women on 20s weighs in on $10 decision: Coin World Buzz
- Published: Jun 18, 2015, 12 PM
1. Women On 20s weighs in
#womenon20s is psyched that @USTreasury will finally #breakthepaperceiling. But apparently the $10 is the new $20. Not perfect. #TheNew10 — Women On 20s (@WomenOn20s) June 18, 2015
Read more about a woman being put on the $10 Federal Reserve note.
2. Boston time capsule
"The Boston time capsule that caught the eye of many a historically inclined American over the winter is going back from whence it came, carrying its previous contents and a little more."
3. Joys of Collecting
Q. David Bowers continues his series on gold coins in his latest Coin World column.
4. Jackie O
The United States Mint will accept orders for the 2015 First Spouse Series half-ounce gold coins featuring Jacqueline Kennedy starting June 25 at noon EDT.
5. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 4:16 p.m. ET Thursday:
6. Hot topics
Check out the three most-read stories of the last seven days:
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction