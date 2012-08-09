Chinese, world notes in Hong Kong auction

More than 450 lots of Chinese and other world notes will be offered at auction Aug. 22 by Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio in Hong Kong.

The auction will be held at The Mira Hong Kong, 118 Nathan Road, Tsimshatsui, Kowloon.

Lots can be viewed online at www.stacksbowers.com. A 19.5 percent buyer’s fee applies to all lots in this auction.

For more information about the auction, contact Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio, 1063 McGaw Ave., Suite 100, Irvine, CA 92614. Telephone the firm at 800-458-4646 or email it at info@stacksbowers.com.

Some highlights:

1924 $1 note issued by the Mercantile Bank of India, Lot 53215, Paper Money Guaranty About Uncirculated 55.

1910 $50 Russo-Asiatic Bank, Lot 53218, PMG Choice Uncirculated 64 Exceptional Paper Quality.

1907 $5 note issued by Chinese provincial bank Anhwei Yu Huan Bank, Lot 53223, Extremely Fine.

1899 7 mace and 2 candareens remainder note issued by Hupeh Government Mint, bearing design showing facing dragons, each holding Chinese silver dollars, Lot 53261, PMG Very Fine 30.

1936 $100 note issued by the Chung Hwa Republic, Lot 53304, Choice Uncirculated.

1904 $1 scrip note issued by the China Inland Mission, roulette canceled, Lot 53319, Fine/VF.

1951 1,000-piastre specimen note for the Banque de L’Indo Chine, Lot 53345, PMG Superb Gem Uncirculated 67 EPQ.

Rare 1953 100-hwan note issued by the Bank of Korea, Lot 53417, PMG choice Uncirculated 64 EPQ.

1945 25-pataca note issued by the Banco Nacional Ultramarino, Lot 53428, PMG VF-25.

Six-piece lot of 1924 50-cent, $1, $3, $5, $10 and $25 notes issued by the Mongolia State Treasury, Lot 53441, PMG Choice Uncirculated 64 to Gem Uncirculated 65 EPQ. ¦