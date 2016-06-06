Chinese notes focus of Dec. 7 auction planned by AIA

An upper price of $10,000 is estimated for an American Banknote Company $100 specimen bank note of 1905 for the Shanghai, China, International Banking Corp., graded Gem Uncirculated 65.

A large collection of Chinese bank notes called the Lucerne Collection is featured in a 612-lot, two-session public auction by Archives International Auctions LLC at its offices in River Edge, New Jersey, on Dec. 7.

The face features what the catalog describes as a screaming eagle on top of 2 globes. SPECIMEN is printed in red, as are a pair of 000000 serial numbers. This, as the other notes mentioned in this article, was graded by Paper Money Guaranty.

Also from Shanghai and estimated at $3,000 to $6,000 is an unissued and unnumbered remainder of a 1907 $1 note from Shanghai’s Sin Chun Bank of China. It shows the bank building at left. It is graded Choice Uncirculated 63.

A few other notes are in the same price range. One is a 1912 Bank of China Peking Branch $1 note of June 1, 1912. The dark green design has a pair of oval vignettes on the face, one of Emperor Huang-ti and the other of a train steaming through a hillside village. The back shows a stretch of trees reflected in a pond. At Choice Very Fine 35, it is one of the highest-graded examples ever offered at auction.

Also offered are five essay specimen notes from Indonesia for a proposed but never adopted series. The 5-, 10-, 25-, 50-, and 100-rupiah notes were printed by the Security Banknote Company and are dated Sept. 1, 1948. They all have the same portrait of founding president Sukarno. SPECIMEN and 00000 serial numbers are overprinted in red. Each back has a farmer plowing with a pair of oxen with mountains in the background. They differ only by face value and color.

