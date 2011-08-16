Chinese, Hong Kong coins and notes in sale

An 1867 silver 1-tael pattern from Hong Kong highlights Baldwin’s Aug. 25 Hong Kong auction No. 51, which is being coordinated in conjunction with Ma Tak Wo.

Chinese and Hong Kong coins and paper money are featured in an Aug. 25 auction in Hong Kong.

Baldwin’s and Ma Tak Wo Numismatic Co. Ltd. are scheduled to jointly conduct Hong Kong Coin Auction No. 51 April 7 at the Holiday Inn Golden Mile, in Kowloon, Hong Kong, offering Chinese and other Asian paper money, coins and medals at public auction. Some world lots are also included.

Highlighting the auction is the 1867 silver 1-tael pattern from Hong Kong, which bears a tiny inscription trial marking on the reverse.

Because Hong Kong was then under British Colonial rule, Queen Victoria’s effigy appears on the obverse.

The coin is graded Proof 62 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp., and has an estimate of $150,000 to $200,000 U.S.

Telephone Baldwin’s at (011) 44 20 7930 9808, email the firm at auctions@baldwin.co.uk or visit its website, www.baldwin.co.uk.

Some paper money highlights:

China, Ming Dynasty, circa 1366 to 1644 1-kuan note, issued by Emperor Hong Wu, made of mulberry paper, 225 millimeters wide and 343 millimeters tall, Lot 1, “one crease in lower left corner, otherwise about as made with perfect border and fabric.”

China, Qing Dynasty, Xian Feng Year 7 (1857) 100,000-cash note, serial No. 12706, Ta Ching Pao Chao, Lot 9, Very Fine,“usual spike holes at top and a small piece missing from top left corner.”

China, Macau, July 22, 1919, Banco Nacional Ultramarino 100-pataca note, serial No. 23222, Lot 184, “one Chinese ink character in lower right corner of reverse,” VF.

Some coin highlights:

China, circa 1277 to 1294 silver 50-tael sycee, Yuan Dynasty, 1,950 grams, Lot 260, Fine, most inscriptions “obliterated by test punches and contact marks.”

China, Hu Poo, Year 29 (1903) silver 1-tael pattern, Kuang Hsu, Kann 927 (Illustrated Catalog of Chinese Coins: Gold, Silver, Nickel & Aluminum by Eduard Kann), Lot 298, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Specimen 63.

China, Central Mint at Tientsin, Year 3 (1911) Long Whisker Dragon silver dollar pattern, Hsuan Tung, Kann 223, Lot 325, NGC Mint State 61.

China, Central Mint at Tientsin, Year 3 (1911) Long Whisker Dragon silver dollar pattern, Hsuan Tung, Kann 223, Lot 326, NGC MS-63.

China, Central Mint at Tientsin, Year 3 (1911) Long Whisker Dragon silver dollar pattern, Hsuan Tung, Kann 223, Lot 327, NGC MS-61.

China, Chekian Province, undated (1902) silver 5-cent pattern, by Heaton Mint in Birmingham, Kann 123, Lot 351, NGC Specimen 67.

China, Chekian Province, undated (1902) silver 10-cent pattern, struck by Heaton Mint in Birmingham, Kann 122, Lot 352, NGC Specimen 67.

China, Chihli Province, Year 33 (1907) silver tael, Kuang Hsu, Kann 938a, Lot 388, Professional Coin Grading Service MS-62.

China, Kwangtung Province, undated (1890 to 1908) silver dollar, Krause-Mishler Y203 (Standard Catalog of World Coins by Chester Krause and Clifford Mishler), Lot 545, NGC Specimen 64.

China, Shensi Province, undated (1898) silver 20-cent pattern, Kann 157, Lot 558, NGC Specimen 67.

China, Year 18 (1929) silver 10-cent pattern, Sun Yat-Sen, made in Vienna, Austria, Kann 617-III, “only two pieces retained by the mint, the rest were melted,” Lot 684, NGC MS-61.

China, Year 18 (1929) silver 20-cent pattern, Sun Yat-Sen, made in Vienna, Austria, Kann 617-II, “only two pieces retained by the mint, the rest were melted,” Lot 688, NGC MS-64.

China, Year 18 (1929) silver 10-cent pattern, Sun Yat-Sen, made in Vienna, Austria, Kann 617-I, “only two pieces retained by the mint, the rest were melted,” Lot 691, NGC MS-62.

Hong Kong, 1867 silver 1-tael pattern, Queen Victoria, KM-YPn122, Lot 950, NGC Proof 62. ¦