Paper Money

China completes series with 5-yuan renminbi notes

The People’s Bank of China issued a 2020 5-yuan (¥5) note on Nov. 5, completing the fifth series of the renminbi.

Images courtesy of the People’s Bank of China.

The People’s Bank of China issued a 2020 5-yuan note on Nov. 5. This signifies the completion of the fifth series of the renminbi, the official name for the currency of the People’s Republic.

The series comprises the ¥1, ¥5, ¥10, ¥20, ¥50 and ¥100 notes. The ¥100 note was the first one issued, in 2015, followed by the ¥1, ¥10, ¥20 and ¥50 bank notes in 2019. One yuan is worth about 15 U.S. cents.

The new ¥5 note is similar to the one it will eventually replace. It is purple and measures 135 by 63 millimeters.

As on all Chinese bank notes, Chairman Mao Zedong is prominently featured on the face with an indigenous flower. The 5-yuan note has a narcissus plant that is also featured in the watermark.

The back of the new bank note has a view of Mount Tai in western China’s Shandong province. It is one of the five Sacred Mountains of China, visited over the centuries by as many as 72 emperors. It has also been a place of worship for thousands of years, and a source of inspiration for writers, poets, and artists.

