Chicago Paper Money Expo set for March 8 to 11

The 18th annual Chicago Paper Money Expo is set for March 8 to 11 at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare in Rosemont, Ill.

A professional preview for the public runs from 2 to 6 p.m. March 8 with an admission charge of $50.

The bourse will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 9 and 10 and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 11. Admission during the Friday and Saturday public hours will cost $5 for a two-day pass.

To reserve a room at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel call 888-233-9527, and mention rate code “Chicago Paper Money 2012” to receive the show rate.

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Lyn Knight Currency Auctions will conduct auction sessions on March 8, 9 and 10. Auction consignment deadline is Jan. 20. For more information, email Lyn at lyn@lynknight.com or visit the firm’s Web site www.lynknight.com.

For more information about the show, contact Scott Tappa at 715-445-2214 or email him at scott.tappa@fwmedia.com, or visit www.cpmxshow.com. ¦