The 29th edition of the Charlton Standard Catalogue of Canadian Government Paper Money is scheduled for release early in August. The new edition has been revised to update data on current notes, replacement notes and note registry census totals. New information has been made available on the availability of some scarce early and modern notes.

The book reveals that most pricing is in a holding pattern. Prices are up for some specific notes and grades and down for others, but there are few sharp adjustments in either direction. Consistent with activity in the U.S. market is the general upward movement in the prices of gem uncirculated notes. Error notes are relatively quiet, and in contrast to the frenzy caused by fancy numbers in the U.S. market, the book reports only “some upward momentum.”

Among other categories, provincial and municipal notes continue to appreciate in value and depression scrip values are steady. Dominion notes are mixed.

The 29th edition of the Charlton Standard Catalogue of Canadian Government Paper Money is 448 pages in length with a lie-flat spiral binding. The cover price is $34.95 in Canada and $29.95 in the United States. The book will be available from The Charlton Press.