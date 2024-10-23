Change considered in Bangladesh currency designs

These lower denomination taka notes from Bangladesh are not impacted by the first attempts to remove the portrait of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman but could eventually be changed.

The interim government of Bangladesh has announced plans to print new notes in 20-, 100-, 500- and 1000-taka denominations.

Images of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman are likely to be removed from all types of bank notes in Bangladesh, several officials from the Bangladesh Bank and the Ministry of Finance have told various Bangladeshi media outlets.

Officials of the interim government in Bangladesh want to make their mark on the nation’s history by changing the look of the currency.

In a letter dated late September, the ministry requested that the Bangladesh Bank send specific design proposals for new bank notes. The request specifically asked for recommendations of the Currency and Design Advisory Committee of the Bangladesh Bank, which is responsible for overseeing the introduction of new currency designs.

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Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s image may be removed on 20-, 100-, 500- and 1,000-taka denominations. It could eventually become in effect for the remaining denominations as well. Sources say it may take more than a year and a half for the new notes to arrive on the market.

Historically, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s image has been a prominent feature on Bangladeshi currency.

The first notes issued after independence in 1972, the 1-, 5-, 10- and 100-taka denominations, all bore his portrait. Over the years, different governments have made changes to currency designs, including the removal of the image under some administrations. While new notes were introduced and old ones were phased out by different governments, it was under the Awami League government in 1996 that the practice of printing Mujib’s portrait on all notes was again solidified.

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