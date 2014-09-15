Champion offers updated world banknote specimens catalog
- Published: Sep 15, 2014, 11 AM
The bank note division of Champion Stamp Co. Inc., in New York City, has issued its new Worldwide Banknote Specimens catalog.
According to the firm the catalog contains hundreds of revisions and additions. The firm also offers circulating bank notes from around the world as well.
Worldwide Banknote Specimens bank note specimens catalog can be downloaded from the firm’s website, www.championstamp.com, or collectors can request a hard copy of the catalog by writing to Champion Stamp Co.Inc., Banknote Division, 432 W. 54th St., New York City, NY 10019. Requests for the catalog can also be made by telephoning the firm at 212-489-8130 or emailing the firm.
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