Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates issues polymer note

The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates issued its first polymer bank note on Dec. 7, a 50-dirham note to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Dec. 2, 1971, creation of the union.

The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates issued its first polymer bank note on Dec. 7, a 50-dirham note to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Dec. 2, 1971, union between Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, and Umm Al Quwain.

The bank note is described as being in honor of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (1918 to 2004) and the first generation of rulers of the Emirates. Zayed is called the UAE’s founding father. He was the impetus behind the union, its first president (1971 to 2004), and also the ruler of Abu Dhabi.

The face of the note, worth $13.60, features a portrait of Sheikh Zayed on the right, and a picture of the founding sheikhs after signing the union document in the center. There is also an image of Wahat Al Karama, the memorial to the martyrs of the Emirates, on the left.

The back also shows Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, this time signing the union agreement, and a picture of Etihad Museum, where the union was established and the UAE flag was raised for the first time.

The central bank attributed the choice of a polymer substrate to its sustainability initiatives. It is primarily different shades of violet, with fluorescent blue marks in the center, and intaglio drawings and printings. It also has symbols in Braille.

The current 50-dirham note will remain legal tender and continue to circulate. The bank says the new one will be available in ATMs in the near future.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter