Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates issues polymer note
- Published: Dec 27, 2021, 9 AM
The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates issued its first polymer bank note on Dec. 7, a 50-dirham note to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Dec. 2, 1971, union between Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, and Umm Al Quwain.
The bank note is described as being in honor of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (1918 to 2004) and the first generation of rulers of the Emirates. Zayed is called the UAE’s founding father. He was the impetus behind the union, its first president (1971 to 2004), and also the ruler of Abu Dhabi.
The face of the note, worth $13.60, features a portrait of Sheikh Zayed on the right, and a picture of the founding sheikhs after signing the union document in the center. There is also an image of Wahat Al Karama, the memorial to the martyrs of the Emirates, on the left.
The back also shows Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, this time signing the union agreement, and a picture of Etihad Museum, where the union was established and the UAE flag was raised for the first time.
The central bank attributed the choice of a polymer substrate to its sustainability initiatives. It is primarily different shades of violet, with fluorescent blue marks in the center, and intaglio drawings and printings. It also has symbols in Braille.
The current 50-dirham note will remain legal tender and continue to circulate. The bank says the new one will be available in ATMs in the near future.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Dec 26, 2021, 2 PM
Heritage sale includes finest $1,000 gold certificate
-
US Coins Dec 25, 2021, 3 PM
Market Analysis: 1834 half eagle leads Regency sale
-
Paper Money Dec 25, 2021, 2 PM
New Zealand has a problem with the defacing of its notes
-
US Coins Dec 24, 2021, 4 PM
Biden signs bill for medal honoring U.S. troops killed Aug. 26