Central Bank of Oman releases new 50-rial bank note

The Central Bank of Oman has issued a new 50-rial bank note for the 50th anniversary of Oman’s “Renaissance” and to honor the memory of its creator, the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who died on Jan. 10.

The note entered circulation in July. The bank website also announced that it will issue new bank notes of all other denominations currently in circulation during the last quarter of this year.

The design on the face includes a golden security patch window on the right side depicting the main entrance of the Central Bank of Oman building, with the name CBO mentioned in both Arabic and English. There is also a blue-inked window visible under any light source, a shiny, multicolored security patch on the left side in the form of the numeral 50 that shifts from green to gold when the bank note is tilted, three watermarks on the left side including a portrait of Sultan Qaboos, and the numeral 50 printed in Arabic twice.

An ornamental pattern in seven repetitions is printed in intaglio on the left and right sides to aid the visually impaired. A khanjar, the traditional curved Omani dagger worn by men on ceremonial occasions, is printed in color on the back of the note, superimposed over an image of a white khanjar on the face side when viewed against the light.

The Omani Renaissance began in 1970 when Qaboos deposed his father in a palace coup. He is credited with using oil revenue to turn the country from a poverty-riddled, isolated backwater into a prosperous, modern state.

