The Central Bank of Myanmar introduced a 1,000-kyat note on Jan. 4, and if the portrait on the face strikes followers of world events as familiar, it is because it belongs to the father of the nation’s 1991 Nobel Peace Prize winner and current leading political figure, Aung San Suu Kyi.

That is not to say that Bogyoke (Maj. Gen.) Aung San does not warrant a place on the blue, 150- by 70-millimeter issue, that is equal to 67 U.S. cents. He was a politician, revolutionary, and “father of his country,” credited with Burma, as Myanmar used to be known, attaining independence from Great Britain. He was at varying times a communist, a social democrat, and a revolutionary nationalist. He also founded Burma’s armed forces. He collaborated with Japan during World War II but switched to the British side after Japan invaded his country. He was was the premier of the colony and president of the Anti-Fascist People’s Freedom League from 1946 to 1947, when he was assassinated by political rivals six months before independence on Jan. 4, 1948.

In addition to Aung San’s quarter-length bust, the face of the note has the value printed in Myanmar numerals at the top left and in Arabic ones in the top right and bottom left corners. A portrait of Aung San also appears in a watermark. In addition to the security thread, the serial number is also vertical.

The back has the Parliament building in the new capital city of Naypyidaw, where the government was moved from 2002 to 2012. It is about 225 miles north of Yangon (Rangoon). The Omron Rings used to deter electronic copying are on both sides.

Other circulating notes are 50-, 100-, 200-, 500-, 1,000-, 5,000- and 10,000-kyat denominations. The old 1,000-kyat note is not being withdrawn.

