Central bank of Laos releases new 10,000-, 20,000-kip notes

The Bank of the Lao PDR, the central bank of Laos, announced the printing of new versions of the 10,000- and 20,000-kip notes, which were put into circulation in October. Shown is the 10,000-kip note.

The Bank of the Lao PDR, the central bank of Laos, announced the printing of new versions of the 10,000- and 20,000-kip notes, which were put into circulation in October.

The new notes have the same themes as their predecessors introduced in 2002 and 2003 but have been revised in several respects so they are better protected against counterfeiting, more attractive and are more easily distinguishable from other denominations, according to the bank.

The new notes are dated 2020, are made of paper, and vary in size whereas all pieces in the old series were the same at 152 by 68 millimeters.

The faces are identical with a facing bust of Kaysone Phomvihane with the Wat That Luang stupa in Vientiane over his left shoulder. Phomvihane was the first and only leader of the communist Lao People’s Revolutionary Party from 1955 until he died in 1992. He became the country’s leader after the communists took power in 1975.

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The back of the blue 153- by 72-millimeter 10,000-kip note shows the Japanese-funded Lao-Nippon bridge over the Mekong River in Pakse. The 156- by 72-millimeter 20,000-kip note is brown and red in color. The Theun-Hinboun hydroelectric dam is on the back.

The features that make the new issues harder to counterfeit include the national emblem of the Lao PDR that glows yellow when placed under a red light; when exposed to light the watermarks of President Phomvihane and the numbers are clearly seen on both the face and back sides; and the numbers 10,000 and 20,000 on the front change color when the notes are flipped. The new notes can be used alongside the old notes, which will remain in circulation. The central bank will make changes to other notes to make them more durable and better protected against forgery.

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