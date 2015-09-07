Central Bank of Egypt goes polymer with 10-pound note

The Central Bank of Egypt released into circulation the country’s first polymer bank note, a 10-pound issue, on July 5.

The note was printed in the new printing house in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital, as it is called since the purpose-built city has not yet been given any other name.

The face side is printed in Arabic and displays one of the new city’s most prominent landmarks, the Fattah El ‘Aleem mosque — one of the largest in the world — built on 110 acres, with a capacity of 17,000 people, a 2,650-car parking lot, and its own landing strip.

In contrast to the modern theme of the face, the English language back shows one of the ancient pyramids, the Alexandria Library and a bust of Egypt’s first female pharaoh, Queen Hatshepsut, who lived from 1507 to 1458 B.C.

The note was designed by De La Rue, whose press statement said, “The design of the new ten represents Egypt’s will to embrace positive change and the progress toward the new republic whilst retaining the tradition of pharaonic culture and Islamic heritage.”

It added that in addition to distinctive artwork, the note has a large polymer window with a finely detailed hologram of the Fattah El ‘Aleem mosque. The words “Central Bank of Egypt,” “Ten Egyptian Pounds,” the denominational value and design of the mosque are printed with advanced intaglio techniques. Under UV light, elements of the design appear in green, yellow and orange.

The new issue was not met with universal praise. The National in the United Arab Emirates mentioned that the British influence in its design shows, in that some are claiming that it looks too similar to the UK’s own 10-pound note.

Egypt’s paper 10-pound notes will remain in circulation. Both notes have a face value equivalent to 53 cents U.S.

