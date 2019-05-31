The Central Bank of Aruba is issuing five new bank notes in early June, including this 100-florin note.

After more than seven years of what it described as intense preparation, the Central Bank of Aruba revealed its new 2019 bank note series May 18. Their official issue date is June 3.

The five denominations are 10, 25, 50, 100, and 200 florins. The 200-florin note is a new denomination, while the 500-florin note of 2003 is discontinued. The four lower denominations maintain the same basic color schemes as in the past.

The Aruban florin is pegged at an exchange rate of 56 U.S. cents. Both currencies circulate on the island.

The theme of the bank notes is “Life in Aruba,” showing elements of Aruba’s flora, fauna, cultural heritage, monuments, and landmarks. The bank says that in addition to their colorful designs, the bank notes “also contain the most advanced security features available on the market.”

The bank worked closely with several local artists, local and international experts from central banks, and private sector consultants, as well as the banknote producer Crane Currency. All of Aruba’s paper money prior to this was printed in Haarlem, Netherlands, by Royal Joh. Enschedé, but as that firm decided to exit the bank note printing business in December 2016, a new supplier was needed.

The new notes will co-circulate with their predecessors until Aug. 11. On Aug. 12, the 2003 series will be taken out of circulation and will no longer be legal tender. It will be possible to exchange them for the new notes until Dec. 4, 2019. After that, until Aug. 12, 2049, they will be redeemable only at the Central Bank.

