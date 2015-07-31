CDN Publishing purchases ‘The Banknote Book’ reference

The firm CDN Publishing has agreed to acquire The Banknote Book, the compendium of world paper money catalogs edited by Owen Linzmayer.

Linzmayer has been working on the book project for over a decade and has published 7,400 pages of reference material, in close to 300 chapters, that covers more than 71,000 different bank note types and varieties.

CDN publisher John Feigenbaum said, “This acquisition marks a significant event in the timeline of CDN. We’ve had our eyes on Owen’s efforts for years and are pleased to have reached an arrangement where CDN will take over the distribution of his extraordinary work while leveraging the technology that we’ve invested in for our other titles. As an experienced publisher of catalogs and reference materials, we recognize that BNB stands out as one of the great hidden gems in the world for its vast scope. We couldn’t be more excited about working with Owen in the future to complete the handful of remaining chapters, and adding our market expertise to the pricing.”

CDN managing editor Patrick Ian Perez was instrumental in working out the details of the transaction and will play a crucial role in the BNB’s future. Perez is a published expert in world paper money, with his book, Modern Chinese Paper Money: 1949 to Present, now in its second edition. According to Perez, “As someone who has personally collected world paper money for 25 years, I couldn’t be more excited to help guide this transition. Knowledge is power, and a comprehensive resource such as BNB will spark the rapid growth of the world paper money market.”

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Linzmayer said, “The Banknote Book is a natural extension to CDN’s library of numismatic references to cover international currency. The Banknote Book customers will benefit from CDN’s extensive market knowledge, pricing acumen, and technological prowess. Over time, the pricing in the entire catalog will be revised, with even more accurate valuations of all note varieties in additional grades, including specimens, trials, and replacements. Furthermore, all the information in The Banknote Book will be transferred into an online database, opening up exciting possibilities for the future. I will continue to oversee the editorial content of The Banknote Book, focusing my efforts on completing the few remaining country chapters not yet published. New issues will still be added to existing chapters and posted on BanknoteNews.com.”

The Banknote Book is currently available for subscription on the Greysheet.com website at a reduced rate, to introduce the numismatic community to this resource.

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