CCL Secure opens facility for recycling polymer bank notes

The firm CCL Secure, a manufacturer of polymer for bank notes, has opened a specialized recycling facility in Zacapu, Mexico.

The plant will be used to recycle notes made from the firm’s Guardian substrate when they reach the end of their useful life. Guardian is used on more than 160 denominations around the world.

The recalled notes will be turned into polypropylene pellets, which will then be available for use in the manufacture of a wide range of new plastic products, including garden furniture and building materials.

The firm said in its announcement that in addition to delivering a much reduced risk of counterfeiting, significantly circulation longer, a cleaner surface less likely to host bacteria, polymer bank notes are also more environmentally sustainable than paper alternatives.

Life cycle assessment studies by the Bank of Canada, Bank of England and Banco de Mexico looked at the environmental impact of both polymer and paper bank notes throughout the cash cycle, from initial production to final disposal. One of the conclusions said by Dr. Tim Berridge, CCL Secure’s Director of R&D, Marketing and Design was that “The ability to recycle polymer bank notes is only one of the ways in which polymer is more environmentally friendly than paper. The production of raw materials, the environmental cost of distributing bank notes, and durability all contribute to make polymer more attractive than paper.”

