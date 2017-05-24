Cayman Islands note celebrates 1959 constitution with new note

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority issued a $1 commemorative bank note on Jan. 28 to mark the 60th anniversary last year of the country’s first written constitution.

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority issued a $1 commemorative bank note Jan. 28 to mark the 60th anniversary last year of the country’s first written constitution.

The new note was unveiled at the National Heroes Day celebrations Jan. 27 and was put into circulation the next day.

The Cayman News Service quoted Premier Alden McLaughlin as saying, “We set out on a journey in 2018 to Celebrate Cayman in observance of the 60th anniversaries of our Coat of Arms and our Constitution. On Monday we honored our heroes and the men who saw the need for Cayman’s own written Constitution and took the necessary steps to get that document approved by the Queen. I think it is fitting that we have a banknote that commemorates their work and the Constitution, which is the foundation upon which our democracy is built and the ultimate embodiment of the rule of law in the Cayman Islands.”

The commemorative note is the same color and design as the existing note but with four differences: The Celebrate Cayman logo is to the left of the coat of arms; the signatures of Finance Minister Roy McTaggart and CIMA Managing Director Cindy Scotland are relocated to the right of the queen’s effigy; the magnetic thread running from the top to the bottom of each note is replaced with a new 4-millimeter micro-optic purple security thread woven into the paper, called RAPID by its developer, Crane Currency; and the serial number is preceded by the designation Q/2 that is only used for special occasions such as this.

The Cayman Islands dollar is worth $1.22 in U.S. currency.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter