Cayman Islands Monetary Authority honors Elizabeth II

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority on Oct. 12, in collaboration with printer De La Rue, issued a commemorative $70 bank note in honor of the one-year anniversary of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and in recognition of her Platinum Jubilee.

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority on Oct. 12, in collaboration with printer De La Rue, issued a commemorative $70 bank note in honor of the one-year anniversary of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and in recognition of her Platinum Jubilee.

One side of the note displays three distinct portraits from the 70-year reign of the queen, including one characterized as a poignant depiction of her historic visit to the Cayman Islands in 1983. The other side displays a mature portrait of the queen along with the Cayman Islands coat of arms and the royal cipher of Queen Elizabeth II, symbolizing her reign from 1952 to 2022.

Governor Jane Owen remarked, “This banknote in memory of Her Late Majesty from the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority is a wonderful tribute to her 70 years of dedication to duty. The use of images from her visit in 1983 will remind many of her warmth and passion for the Cayman Islands and her people.”

The bank note is limited to a printing of 10,000 units and will not enter general circulation. Buyers are restricted to purchasing a maximum of 10 notes. Each features a serial number with a “Q/1” prefix to signify its status as a commemorative issue. It is for sale at the CIMA Currency Office for face value, or U.S. $84.

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CIMA Managing Director Cindy Scotland said, “As we unveil this extraordinary commemorative banknote, we are reminded of the profound significance of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign. It is not only a testament to her enduring legacy but also a reflection of the enduring partnership between CIMA and De La Rue. Together, we have the privilege of immortalizing this historic moment in a tangible form that will be cherished by generations to come. This collaboration underscores our commitment to preserving and celebrating the rich history and culture of the Cayman Islands.”

Premier G. Wayne Panton, who is responsible for currency, added, “Beyond its commemorative value, this banknote represents not only our commitment to preserving history but also our unity as a nation in celebrating this historic milestone. It serves as a symbol of our enduring connection to the British monarchy and the historical milestones we have shared. I am confident that this commemorative banknote will become a cherished memento, reminding us of this once-in-a-lifetime event and the enduring legacy of our beloved late Queen.”

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