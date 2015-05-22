Cashless transactions trump the use of coins in the UK

1. Coin, paper note purchases taking a back seat in the UK

According to BBC News, 48 percent of all UK consumer transactions were made with cash in 2014, while 52 percent were made with various forms of electronic payments.

With cash dealings trending downward, it is predicted that in 10 years the percentage of cash dealings in the UK will be around 20 to 25 percent.

2. American Fighter Aces receive their congressional medals

The congressional leadership presented the medal during ceremonies held May 20 in Emancipation Hall of the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center.

3. Show me the money: highly anticipated Pogue Collection off to hot start

The first of seven auctions that will showcase the D. Brent Pogue Collection kicked off May 19 in New York, and realized prices north of $25 million.

This collection has been said to be one of the most valuable of all time.

4. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 10:02 a.m. ET Friday:

