Casa de Moneda of Chile house note touts competing skills

The Casa de Moneda of Chile, the nation’s coin and bank note manufacturer, used the High Security Printing Latin America 2022 conference in Mexico City on March 14 to 16 to present those attending with a polymer house note honoring its 279th anniversary.

The presentation was essentially a business pitch to the national authorities, main bank note producers, and central banks of the world to showcase Casa de Moneda of Chile technology, capacity and know-how.

The issue was a shot across the bow of the traditional private printers who dominate the contract bank note printing business. “We have sufficient experience and capacity to supply the Central Bank of Chile without inconvenience and also to compete in the international market and manufacture high-security banknotes for other countries in the region and the world that do not have the conditions to produce their own banknotes,” said general manager, Mauricio Roco.

The house note’s design is inspired by Chile’s culture, geography, flora, and fauna. Polymer was used to showcase the material’s strengths and benefits.

The vertically designed face side has an Andean condor flying over a mountain range. The background is inspired by the driest place in the world, the 900-mile-long Atacama Desert plateau, and uses images and symbols characteristic of the Diaguita and Aymara native peoples.

The back, designed horizontally, portrays the flora and fauna of Chilean Patagonia, with symbols of the Selknam people and a central engraving of the granite peaks of the region’s Torres del Paine National Park, named a biosphere reserve by UNESCO in 1978.

