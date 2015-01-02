Cape Verde introduces new note designs

New 500- and 5,000-escudo notes of Cape Verde now join three other redesigned denominations that were placed in circulation in late 2014, according to an article published Jan. 2 on the website www.macauhub.com.mo.

Cape Verde, officially known as the Republic of Cabo Verde, is an island country, an archipelago of 10 volcanic islands in the central Atlantic Ocean, about 350 miles off the coast of Western Africa.

The face of each note feature a portrait of an individual from Cape Verde who influenced its culture, literature, music and politics while the back design relates to their native island or their contribution.

The 500-escudo notes honor poet Jorge Barbosa on the face and his home island of Santiago on the back.

The face of the 5,000-escudo notes, the highest denomination, features a portrait of the first president of the nation, Aristides Pereira. The back is a tribute to his native island of Boa Vista.

The 200-escudos notes pay tribute to physician and writer Henrique Teixeira de Sousa on the face and the island of Fogo on the back. It is the only denomination printed on polymer; the other denominations are printed on paper.

A portrait of musician and composer Gregório Vaz, better known as Codê di Dona, is on the face of the new 1,000-escudo notes. The focus of the back design is on the accordion-based musical genre “funaná,” for which he was known.

The 2,000-escudo notes honor the late singer Cesaria Evora, also known as the “Barefoot Diva” because she performed in her bare feet. The back design is a tribute to the morna-style of music she was known for in her career.