Canadian paper money in Feb. 14 auction

This $10 note issued in 1911 by the Weyburn Security Bank comes from Part 2 of the Ronald Greene Collection.

A collection of Canadian bank notes will be among the lots offered Feb. 14, 2015, in the Canadian Legacy Auction Sale II to be conducted at the Downtown Toronto Hilton Hotel.

The auction will also offer Canadian and U.S. coins Feb. 11 to 13. It will be conducted jointly by Moore Numismatic Auctions of Walnut Creek, Calif., and Canadian Coin & Currency of Richmond Hill, Ontario.

Part 2 of the Ronald Greene Collection of Canadian bank notes features Canadian chartered notes, Dominion of Canada and Bank of Canada notes, including two rare Dominion of Canada “bank legals,” which are very large denomination notes used in the transfer of money between banking institutions; they were not for general circulation. An additional consignment features a group of Newfoundland Provincial issues, as well as Newfoundland and Maritime notes.

Two collections of Canadian, U.S. and other coins will also be offered.

Auction catalogs will be available from both auction firms.

Contact Moore Numismatic Auctions at 925-946-0150 or email the business. Contact Canadian Coin & Currency at 888-236-2646 or email the firm.

