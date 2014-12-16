Travelling paper money exhibit on display until Jan. 4

Jan. 4, 2015, will be the last day to visit the Niagara Falls History Museum’s “In the Money” exhibit.

The Bank of Canada’s travelling exhibit has been on loan to the museum since September 2014.

The exhibit explores the science of making paper money and begins with the earliest paper money printed in China all the way up to the polymer material used for Canada’s newest series of bank notes.

Also on display are two large clear bags filled with more than $1 million in shredded currency. Interactive exhibits offer hands-on fun for visitors and offers students an opportunity to become financially literate.

The museum is located at 5810 Ferry Street, Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays to Sundays and until 9 p.m. on Thursdays. It will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s eve.

There is an admission charge. For more information visit the museum’s website, www.niagarafallsmuseums.ca.