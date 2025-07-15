Campaign for public input opened by Bank of England

The Bank of England is giving the public about a month to help determine a theme or themes for the next round of bank note redesigns.

The Bank of England is calling on the constituents to step forward with idea for new bank note designs.

“Our banknotes have celebrated notable historical figures since 1970, when William Shakespeare became the first person other than the monarch to feature on a bank note,” said a bank press release. “However, there are many ways to represent the UK. “

The Bank of England has identified six potential themes for consideration: notable historical figures, nature, architecture and landmarks, arts, culture and sport, noteworthy milestones and innovation. Citizens may make additional suggestions to the bank.

“The chosen theme, or themes, will feature across all of the next denominations we issue (£5, £10, £20, £50). We will still include the portrait of the monarch,” the bank added.

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“As the UK’s central bank, one of our most important roles is to make sure that you have a choice in how you can safely pay for things, which includes providing high quality banknotes that you can use with confidence.

“While the use of cash for transactions has declined over the past decade, it is still the preferred payment method for around one in five people, and used by many more.”

The bank also noted, “Current counterfeit levels remain low and we want to ensure the public can continue to use cash with confidence in the future. This involves designing banknotes that incorporate the latest anti-counterfeiting technology and are accessible, which includes large font and tactile features to help blind and partially sighted people identify the value of the note.”

There is a deadline of 11:59 p.m. July 31 for submission of ideas. More information can be found at www.bankofengland.co.uk.

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