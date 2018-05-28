Cambodia’s 15,000-riel note wins HSP Asia ‘Best’ award

The bank note awards are becoming as hard to track as Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. The latest comes from the 18th High Security Printing Asia (HSP Asia) Conference in Yokohama, Japan, early in April.

The event — held by Reconnaissance International, which bills itself as a leading global source of business intelligence on currency — recognized Cambodia’s 15,000-riel note as the “Best New Banknote.” The news was held in such high regard that the governor of the central bank informed Prime Minister Hun Sen of it by letter on April 8.

The note was issued for circulation in 2019 to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the coronation of King Norodom Sihamoni. It bears the portrait of the king on one side, with images of the Win-Win Monument and the king along with the late King Father Norodom Sihanouk and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk during the coronation on the other.

The government’s Council of Ministers’ Press and Quick Reaction Unit told the Phnom Penh Post that the decision was based on the National Bank of Cambodia’s highly modern technical production of the note, the inclusion of artistic design reflecting the Kingdom’s cultural heritage, and security features that make it highly safe from being counterfeited. It also mentioned that this is not a annual award and is only given when a banknote with the highest quality, both in appearance and technical aspects, is issued for circulation.

Founded in 1988, Reconnaissance International is a leading global source of business intelligence on holography and on authentication for document security, personal identification and brand protection.

When Cambodia reopened after the pandemic, Antonio Cesario Ricdo, deputy director of Landqart AG, the Swiss-based manufacturer of high security paper, traveled to Cambodia and handed over the award to the National Bank of Cambodia.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter